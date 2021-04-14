CBSE Class 12 Board Examination 2021 Postponed Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases:

1. The Board Exams for Class XIIth to be held from May 4th to June, 14th, 2021 are hereby postponed. These exams will be held hereafter. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2021

CBSE Class 10 Board Examination 2021 Cancelled Amid Spike in Coronavirus Cases:

2. The Board Exams for Class Xth to be held from 4th May to June 14th, 2021 are hereby cancelled. The results of Class Xth Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2021

