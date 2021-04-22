Haryana: Summer Holidays Announced in All Government and Private Schools Till May 31

Haryana Government announces summer vacations in all the government schools, as well as private schools, from 22nd April 2021 to 31st May 2021. — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021

