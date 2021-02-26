NASA Celebrates Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day 2021

NASA encourages all girls who are curious about how things work to pursue a career in engineering:

Engineers change our world—and at @NASA, they even help us discover new worlds! Today on #IntroduceAGirlToEngineeringDay, we encourage all girls who are curious about how things work to pursue a career in engineering! Learn more: https://t.co/RbXk2OJvmS pic.twitter.com/AH3eI8iWHS — NASA People (@NASApeople) February 25, 2021

