ISC 12th result 2022 will be declared on July 24 online by the board. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to announce class 12 results of ICSE tomorrow (Sunday), according to some media reports. Students who appeared in the ISC examination can check their marks sheet on the official website cisce.org by entering the given roll number or hall ticket number from the CISCE board.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)