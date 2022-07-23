The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to declare Class 12th results 2022 for the Indian School Certificate (ISC) on Sunday, July 24. Ahead of the ICSE 12th Result 2022 announcement, funny memes and hilarious jokes aptly describing ISC students' situations and mindsets are going viral!

Take a Look at Some Funny Reactions, Here:

Johnny Lever Memes

Everyone asking about ISC 12th results Le CISCE - pic.twitter.com/oU5OAmVKsj — Ayan Ali Khan❤️ (@ayansayz) July 22, 2022

HAHHAHAHAHA

Evergreen Mr Bean Waiting GIF

ICSE results out CBSE class 10, class 12 results out Meanwhile ISC students: pic.twitter.com/UIXU28wPEs — Moth 🦋 (@moth_iicf) July 22, 2022

Family Man Meme Template Comes Handy!

* #CBSE announces class X and XII results * Isc students to cisce- pic.twitter.com/Y7s4EM8T60 — Nai horai zindagi (@meboringonli) July 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)