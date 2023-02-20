Shah Rukh Khan didn't promote his latest release Pathaan in person and rather chose to interact with his fans on Twitter. The actor conducted multiple Ask SRK session on Twitter before and after his film's release. During one such session on Monday, a twitter user asked SRK to share some words of motivation for students appearing for class 10 and 12 board exams. The Pathaan actor replied “study as hard as you can. Do not get anxious. I used to carry a placard in the school march past…‘do your best and leave the rest’ just don’t stress. All the best.” Here's How Shah Rukh Khan Reacted on Being Asked About 'Uniting People' Across The World in Latest #AskSRK Session.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Advice For Students:

Study as hard as you can. Do not get anxious. I used to carry a placard in the school march past…‘do your best and leave the rest’ just don’t stress. All the best https://t.co/qgLkvHUP85 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

