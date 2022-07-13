In view of the heavy rainfall in the state, the Telangana Council of Higher Education on Wednesday announced the postponement of the TS EAMCET 2022 Agriculture Stream exam. The TS EAMCET 2022 exams were scheduled to be held tomorrow. A notification by the Telangana Council said that the rescheduled dates will be announced later.

