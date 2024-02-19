Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has decided to cancel the Group-I notification issued in April 26, 2022 for filling up 503 posts. The decision was taken after the Commission deliberated in detail about the various issues concerning the Notification for Group-I Services, the notice issued by TSPSC said. The Supreme Court earlier had allowed the TSPSC to withdraw the Special Leave Petition (SLP) against the High Court’s decision to cancel the preliminary examination. As per The Hindu, new notification is likely to be issued by today or tomorrow. TSPSC Releases Final Answer Key for TPBO Recruitment Exam 2023 at tspsc.gov.in, Know Steps to Check.

TSPSC Cancels Group-I Notification:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)