Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Monday, Februray 19, issued a fresh notification for the Group 1 exam, announcing 563 available positions. This comes after the cancellation of the previous notification, which had advertised 503 vacancies, issued on April 26, 2022. The decision to cancel the old notification and issue a new one signifies a revision in the recruitment process for Group 1 positions in Telangana. TSPSC Cancels Group-I Notification Released in 2022 By Previous BRS Government in Telangana; New Notification Likely Soon.

TSPSC Issues Fresh Notification for 563 Group 1 Exam Posts

