Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, on Wednesday, December 2, said that the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exams will be conducted soon. Additionally, Revanth Reddy promised that within a year, before December 2024, the government will provide two lakh jobs. "TSPSC needs a chairman to conduct exams. Governor has to approve the resignation of the past members. Once it is approved, we will appoint new Chairman and members," CM Reddy said. Praja Palana Launch: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Launches 'Praja Palana' Application Form To Implement Six Guarantees in State.

Revanth Reddy Says 'TSPSC Exams Will Be Held Soon'

TSPSC needs a chairman to conduct exams. Governor has to approve the resignation of the past members. Once it is approved, we will appoint new Chairman and members. By 2024December we will fill 2lakh jobs - CM A Revanth Reddy pic.twitter.com/TJpPxYcc7o — Naveena (@TheNaveena) December 27, 2023

