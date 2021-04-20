UGC-NET December 2020 Exam Postponed Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases:

📢Announcement Keeping in mind the safety & well-being of candidates and exam functionaries during #covid19outbreak, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the UGC-NET Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams.#Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/5dLB9uWgkO — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 20, 2021

