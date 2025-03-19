The Education Ministry has clarified that no language will be imposed on any state under the three-language policy. Responding to the Rajya Sabha, the ministry stated that the choice of languages learned by children would be left to the respective states and students. The clarification comes amid concerns about language imposition in certain regions. The ministry emphasized that the three-language policy aims to promote multilingualism and does not mandate any particular language for students. Language Row: DMK-Led Government Drops Rupee Symbol From Tamil Nadu Budget 2025 Amid Spat With Centre Over National Education Policy.

Education Ministry Clarifies No Language Will Be Forced

No language to be imposed on any state under three-language formula, languages learned by children to be choices of states and students: Education Ministry tells Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/z7q0l0lQ5a — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 19, 2025

