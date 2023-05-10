The West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023 or Class 10 board exam results will be declared on May 19. The news was confirmed by West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu. "Results of Class 10 state board examinations in West Bengal will be announced on May 19," Basu said. The Class 10 board exams which are called Madhyamik Pariksha in the state were held between February 23 and March 4. ICSE Result 2023 Date: CISCE Likely to Declare Class 10th, 12th Result by Next Week At cisce.org; Know Steps to Check Score.

West Bengal Class 10 Board Exam Results on May 19

