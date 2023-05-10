Delhi, May 10: ICSE and ISC board exams 2023 results are expected to be out soon. As of now there is no official confirmation from the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) yet but reports have said that the results may be out next week. Once declared, candidates can check their ICSE and ISC results at– cisce.org.

It must further be noted that the exams for the ICSE board exams 2023 were held from 27 February to 25 March for class 10 and 13 February to 31 March for class 12. Applicants who appeared for the ICSE board exams 2023 can now check their results directly by visiting the official website of the board. TS SSC Results 2023 Declared: BSE Telangana Declares Class 10th Results at bse.telangana.gov.in, Know How to Check Scorecards Online.

ICSE and ISC Board Exam Results 2023: How to Check

Go to the official website of CISCE. Visit the results page, and then tap on ICSE board exams results 2023. Choose the course code as ICSE/ISC and fill in your login credentials. Your result will show up on the screen. Download and keep a hardcopy saved for future references.

Applicants who appeared for the exams must also note that the Council releases the “statement of marks” and “passing certificate” for those who register for ICSE Board Exams and ISC Board Exams. These digitally signed documents are even available for them after 48 hours of the publication of the CISCE results via the DigiLocker application. CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 And 12 Results Declared At cgbse.nic.in; Know Steps to Check Score.

In 2022, ICSE board exams were attended by a total of 2,31,063 students, out of which an impressive 99.98% of the students were successful in passing the examination. It is noteworthy that the pass percentage of female students was higher than that of male students, with 99.98% of girls and 99.97% of boys succeeding in the examination.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2023 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).