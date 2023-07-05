In a miraculous incident, a group of three men had a narrow escape after a herd of elephants charged towards them while they were attempting to take selfies on the Palia Gauriphanta road in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Lakhimpur Kheri district, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred when the group of men ventured too close to the elephants to capture pictures, unaware of the potential danger. A video of the incident was shared by the news agency ANI in which the trio can be seen running for their lives as the herd of elephants march towards them. Tiger Hides Itself in Bushes on Seeing Herd of Elephants, Lets Jumbos Pass Without Creating Any Trouble (Watch Video).

Trio Survive Elephant Stampede While Taking Selfies

