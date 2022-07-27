Law enforcement authorities in Alabama are investigating bomb threats reported at several colleges in the state. The threat has been received at Auburn University, Jefferson State Community College, and Shelton State Community College, according to reports.

Check The Independent's Tweet

BREAKING: Several Alabama colleges receive bomb threats https://t.co/MX35en6U8z — The Independent (@Independent) July 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)