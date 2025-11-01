An IndiGo flight from Jeddah to Hyderabad was diverted to Mumbai early Saturday after a security threat was reported. According to Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport authorities, a threat email received around 5:30 am claimed that there was a “human bomb” onboard IndiGo flight 6E 68 and warned against allowing the aircraft to land in Hyderabad. The alarming email also mentioned “LTTE-ISI operatives” and referred to a “1984 Madras Airport-style blast.” Following the alert, the flight was immediately diverted to Mumbai, where it landed safely under full security measures. IndiGo confirmed the incident, stating that standard protocols were followed, and authorities conducted detailed security checks before clearing the aircraft for further operations. Investigations are underway to trace the source of the threatening email and determine the authenticity of the claim. IndiGo Flight 6E 762 From Mumbai to Delhi Receives Bomb Threat, Full Emergency Declared at IGI Airport.

IndiGo Flight 6E 68 From Jeddah to Hyderabad Diverted to Mumbai

BREAKING: IndiGo flight 6E 68 from Jeddah to Hyderabad diverted to Mumbai following a security threat — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) November 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Vani Mehrotra), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)