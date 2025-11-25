An Alabama teacher has been arrested after a disturbing video surfaced showing her repeatedly beating her 12-year-old son with a belt-like strap. The clip, recorded inside a private home by a family member, captured 44-year-old Randi Nicole Staples striking the child 22 times in just 14 seconds, then yanking him by the hair and shouting profanities. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the boy in the video footage is her son. The video, briefly shared on Facebook before being removed, sparked widespread outrage. Staples, a 2nd-grade teacher at Cottage Hill Christian Academy in Mobile, was taken into custody soon after the footage came to light. Though the incident occurred off school grounds, the academy responded immediately upon being notified on November 19, 2025, placing her on administrative leave and launching an independent investigation while cooperating fully with law enforcement. US Horror: Teacher Allegedly Attempts To Pay Minor USD 60 for Sex Act in Detroit, Arrested.

Viral Video Shows ‘Teacher of the Year’ Beating Son With Belt in Alabama

NEW: 'Teacher of the Year' at an Alabama elementary school arrested after a horrific video of her allegedly beating her 12-year-old son with a belt was leaked by the boy's older brother. 2nd-grade teacher Nicole Staples has been charged & fired from her job. Staples's older… pic.twitter.com/sAZL0l6wef — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)