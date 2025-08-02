The Kerala State Lotteries of the Karunya KR-717 weekly lottery of today, August 2, will be declared soon. Lottery players who bought tickets for the Karunya KR-717 weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here to know the winners' names. Lottery players can also find results and winning numbers of today's Karunya KR-717 weekly lottery at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Kerala, where the Karunya KR-717 weekly lottery is underway at present. Bodoland Lottery Result Today, August 2, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Bodoland Lottery Live Winning Numbers.

Karunya KR-717 Lottery Result

Kerala Lottery Result Chart

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)