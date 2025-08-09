The results of the Kerala State Lotteries of the Karunya KR-718 weekly lottery of today, August 9, 2025, will be declared shortly. Those who purchased tickets for Kerala's Karunya KR-718 weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here to know the winners' names. Kerala lottery participants can check Karunya KR-718 weekly lottery results and winning numbers of today, August 8 (Friday), at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, including Kerala, where the Karunya KR-718 weekly lottery is underway currently. Stay tuned to know the names of the winners of today's lucky draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 09, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Karunya KR-718 Lottery Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)