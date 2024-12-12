The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Mahanadi Thursday weekly lottery results will be announced at 1 PM today, December 12. Viewers who bought lottery tickets for the Nagaland State Lottery of Dear Mahanadi Thursday weekly lottery are encouraged to stay tuned to witness the live streaming and know the winners of the Nagaland State weekly lottery results. It must be noted that the lottery is legal in 13 states across India, including Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, Nagaland, etc. Shillong Teer Results Today, December 12 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Dear Mahanadi Thursday Lottery Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)