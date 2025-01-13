The results of today's Nagaland State Lotteries of Dear Dwarka Monday will be announced from 1 PM onwards. The first prize for the winner of the Dear Dwarka Monday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore, while the seller of the 1st prize ticket will receive INR 5 lakh. Announced from Kohima in Nagaland, the Dear Dwarka Monday lottery attracts people from Nagaland and its nearby areas. The Dear lottery is an offline paper lottery run by the government of Nagaland State Lotteries. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 13, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming

