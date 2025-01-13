Kolkata, January 13: The Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result of all eight rounds of today, January 13, will be declared after each game is completed. A Satta Matka-style lottery game, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery is played on all seven days of the week. Each round of the Kolkata FF lottery is called "bazi". Those taking part in today's Kolkata Fatafat lottery can check the Kolkata FF Result and winning numbers below or by visiting portals such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in.

A unique USP of Kolkata is that it requires participants to be physically present in Kolkata to take part in the lottery game. Played primarily in Kolkata, the Satta-Matka type Kolkata FF lottery also draws people from nearby areas. The results of Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF lottery games are announced at different times of the day. The lottery game begins with the first round at around 10 AM and the last bazi being played at around 8.30 PM. Lottery players can check today's Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart along with the winning numbers by scrolling down. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 12, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for January 13, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

What Is Kolkata Fatafat Lottery? Are Lotteries Legal?

Kolkata FF is a fast-paced lottery game that requires lottery enthusiasts to choose numbers and place bets to win varying prizes. The results of all eight rounds, also known as "bazis", are announced throughout the day. Participants can check the Kolkata Fatafat Result by scrolling the Kolkata FF lottery chart above or visiting the websites to know the winning numbers of all eight "bazis". Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

It must be noted that lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including West Bengal, where the Kolkata Fatafat lottery is played. Having said that, betting and gambling are banned in India.

