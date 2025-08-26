The results of the Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery of today, August 26, will be announced by the Nagaland State Lotteries soon. Those taking part in today's Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here, as the winners' names of Tuesday's lucky draw will be announced shortly. It must be noted that the Dear Godavari Tuesday lottery results will be declared from Nagaland's Kohima. Dear Lottery is an offline paper lottery run by the government of Nagaland State Lotteries. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 26, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Godavari Tuesday Weekly Lottery of Today Below:

