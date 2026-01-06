The results of Nagaland State Lotteries of the Dear Destiny Tuesday weekly lottery of today, January 6, 2026 (Tuesday) will be declared soon. Those who bought tickets for the Dear Destiny Tuesday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming of Nagaland State Lotteries below, as the winners' names will be announced shortly. The Dear Destiny Tuesday weekly lottery results will be announced from Kohima. The first prize winner of the Dear Destiny Tuesday lottery will receive INR 1 crore. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Tuesday's weekly lottery. Shillong Teer Result Today, January 06, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of Dear Destiny Tuesday Weekly Lottery Result, Below:

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)