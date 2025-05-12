The results for the Nagaland State Lotteries' Dear Finch Monday weekly lottery, scheduled for May 12, will be declared at 8 PM. Those who purchased tickets for this lottery can tune in to the live stream to catch the announcement of the winners. The 1st prize winner of the Dear Finch Monday weekly lottery will receive a grand prize of INR 1 crore. The lottery, which is an offline paper-based system, is organised by the Nagaland State Lotteries and is legal in 13 states, including Nagaland. The results will be announced from Kohima, Nagaland.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result