The results of the Sikkim State Lotteries of the Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery of today, November 3, will be declared soon. Sikkim lottery players who purchased tickets for the Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery can check the results and winning numbers of today below. They can also watch the live streaming of the Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery here, as the winners' names will be announced shortly. The Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery of today, November 3, is being announced from Gangtok in Sikkim. The 1st prize for the winner of Sikkim's Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery is INR 50 lakh. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, November 3, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Dear Legend Monday Lottery Result of November 3

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

