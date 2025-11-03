Kolkata, November 3: The Kolkata Fatafat Result, popularly known as the Kolkata FF Result, for November 3, 2025, is set to be announced today. The lottery results are announced on a regular interval throughout the day by the local authorities in Kolkata, the capital city of West Bengal. Those who have purchased tickets can check the live winning numbers on several portals such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The Kolkata Fatafat lottery follows a format similar to the classic Satta Matka game. The game is conducted in multiple rounds known as “bazis,” with results declared at specific times throughout the day. Scroll below to view the full Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart (Kolkata FF Result Chart) for November 3.

Over the years, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery has become a favourite lottery game for players across Kolkata, offering maximum chances for city residents to try their luck and win. This lottery draws enthusiastic participation throughout the week. Participants can refer to the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for November 3 to keep track of the latest winning numbers. The Kolkata FF Result is announced across eight rounds, each taking place at intervals of around 90 minutes, starting from 10 AM. After each “bazi,” players can check their selected numbers and view the live results on several online platforms. Kolkata Fatafat Result, November 2, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for November 3, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 378 8

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

Participants of the Kolkata Fatafat lottery are urged to play responsibly. While government-approved lotteries are legally allowed in several states across India including West Bengal, betting-related activities can occasionally lead to legal complications, so it’s important to participate with care and discretion. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Gambling comes with a high degree of financial risk, as many participants tend to lose more money than they actually win. The allure of quick rewards often overshadows the reality that these games are based largely on chance rather than skill.

