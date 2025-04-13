The Sikkim State Lotteries will announce the Dear Vixen Sunday weekly lottery of today, April 13, at 6 PM. Lottery players who purchased Dear Vixen Sunday weekly lottery tickets can watch the Sikkim State Lottery results here as the names of the winners are announced. The first prize winner of the Dear Vixen Sunday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore, while the seller of the 1st prize ticket will get INR 5 lakh. It must be noted that lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Sikkim, where the Dear Vixen Sunday weekly lottery is being played today. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 13, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lottery Live Streaming Here

