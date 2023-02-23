Sansad Ratna Awards 2023 list was announced on Wednesday (February 22), and it was officially announced on DD today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the list of awardees. "Congratulations to the MP colleagues who will be conferred the Sansad Ratna Awards. May they keep enriching parliamentary proceedings with their rich insights," he quoted in the Tweet. These awards are given to the top-performing members of Parliament. Sansad Ratna Awards 2023 Winners List: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, Bidyut Baran Mahato, Fauzia Khan Among Awardees, Check Names of All MPs Who Received The Honour.

Sansad Ratna Awards 2023 List Of Winners Released

13 MPs, 2 Parliamentary Committees and 1 Lifetime Achievement honour will be awarded during the 13th edition of #SansadRatnaAwards2023 to the eminent Parliamentarians.@JoshiPralhad pic.twitter.com/84asiuJEYf — DD News (@DDNewslive) February 23, 2023

PM Narendra Modi Congratulated Sansad Ratna Award Winners

Congratulations to the MP colleagues who will be conferred the Sansad Ratna Awards. May they keep enriching parliamentary proceedings with their rich insights. https://t.co/IqMZmLfC1l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2023

