Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday announced names of parliamentarians who have been conferred upon the Sansad Ratna Awards 2023. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, RJD's Manoj Jha, NCP leader Fauzia Khan and CPI-M's John Brittas are among 13 MPs who received the Sansad Ratna Awards 2023. Of these 13 MPs, eight are members of the Lok Sabha and five of the Rajya Sabha. Check Sansad Ratna Awards 2023 full list of winners below. Shiv Sena Office in Parliament House Allotted to Eknath Shinde-led Faction: Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Sansad Ratna Awards 2023: Full List of Winners

Congratulations to the eminent Parliamentarians on being conferred upon Sansad Ratna Awards for 2023. 13 MPs, 2 Parliamentary Committees and 1 Lifetime Achievement honour will be awarded during the 13th edition of these awards. pic.twitter.com/8XhVPaYsYp — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) February 21, 2023

