2008 Batla House Encounter Convict Ariz Khan Sentenced To Death:

Three years after his arrest in the 2008 #BatlaHouseEncounter terrorist Ariz Khan sentenced to death for the killing of Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma. The case saw many turning amateur forensic experts overnight. pic.twitter.com/WUB4UNOQBP — Rahul Pandita (@rahulpandita) March 15, 2021

