Mumbai, November 26: The horrific memories of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that left around 166 people dead and over 300 people injured are fresh in the minds of Indians even after 15 years. The 26/11 terror attack is one of the most devastating terror acts that shook the entire nation.

Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists came to Mumbai via the sea and carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city.The attacks, which began on November 26 in 2008 and lasted for four days left a scar in the minds and hearts of Indians.

Each year on 26/11, People remember the bravehearts and pay their tributes to those who lost their lives. We remember some of the heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

Hemant Karkare

Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare led from the front and walled Mumbai till his last breath until terrorists Kasab and Ismail opened fire outside the Cama Hospital. In 2009, he was posthumously given the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry decoration.

Tukaram Omble

Despite being shot over 40 times, heavily injured Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tukaram Omble singlehandedly nabbed Ajmal Kasab alive that later exposed Pakistan’s heinous act.

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was a brave officer in the Indian Army who sacrificed his life in the line of duty during the terrorist attacks that took place in Mumbai on 26th November 2008. He was a part of the elite National Security Guard (NSG) unit that was called in to neutralize the terrorists at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel.

Vijay Salaskar

Vijay Salaskar, an encounter specialist, was another braveheart killed in the terror attack. According to Kasab's confession, Ashok Kamte, a senior police officer died alongside Karkare and Salaskar outside the Cama Hospital.

Ashok Kamte

Senior police officer Ashok Kamte was martyred along with Karkare and Salaskar outside the Cama Hospital as per Kasab's confession post-capture. Kamte, along with Karkare and Saleskar were on the way to Cama Hospital, close to the CST station, when they were attacked by the terrorists. Their plan was to take terrorists head-on.

Havaldar Gajendra Singh

Havaldar Gajender Singh was an NSG commando who died during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. While securing the Nariman House during Operation Black Tornado, Singh, a member of the Parachute Regiment was fatally wounded while storming the Jewish center. His act of bravery was honoured with the Ashoka Chakra award by the President of India on 26 January 2009, India’s republic day.

The terrorists arrived in Mumbai from Karachi, Pakistan, by a fishing trawler. Nine of them were killed during the course of the attack. Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.

