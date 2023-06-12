In an unfortunate incident that took place in Mumbai, six people are allegedly said to have drowned at Juhu Beach. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that out of the six people who drowned, two were rescued by public members. Four people are still missing and a search operation to rescue them is underway. Mumbai: Three Feared Drowned Near Juhu Beach, Search Operation Underway.

Six Drown in Sea at Juhu Beach

Maharashtra | Today 6 people drowned in the sea at Juhu Beach. Out of 6 people, 2 were rescued by public members and 4 people are still missing. Search operation is in progress: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023

