The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday said that a fake tweet and a YouTube video is circulating on social media regarding leakage of History(06) paper Shift II, UGC-NET Dec 2021 & June 2022 (Merged Cycles). The NTA denied allegation regarding the leakage of the question paper. "It's clarified that there's no leak of any Question Paper," the NTA said.

