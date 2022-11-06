At least 38 people were injured in an apartment fire Saturday at a high-rise in Midtown Manhattan, New York City fire officials said. Reports said that fire was caused by "a lithium-ion battery connected to a micromobility device," meaning a battery-powered scooter, bicycle or skateboard. Two people are in hospital in critical condition. Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Shopping Avenue on Fashion Street, Several Shops Gutted in Blaze; Terrifying Videos Show Huge Flames and Smoke

A three-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise building in Manhattan today, leaving 38 people injured, two sustained critical injuries: New York City Fire department — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022

