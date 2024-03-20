In a significant development ahead of the upcoming elections, Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi, the incumbent MLA from Odisha’s Khariar, has resigned from the Congress. He is expected to join the BJD on Wednesday, March 20. Panigrahi announced his decision at a press conference, stating that he made the decision to resign from the primary membership of the Congress after consulting with his supporters and receiving feedback from his constituents. Arjun Modhwadia Quits Congress: Porbandar MLA Resigns Saying Declining Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Invitation Hurt Sentiments of People, Likely To Join BJP (Watch Video).

Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi Quits Congress

Odisha Congress MLA Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi resigns from all positions, including the primary membership of the party. pic.twitter.com/hRJLEvZQYB — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)