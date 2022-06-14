Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande on Tuesday said that the Agnipath scheme aims to make the Army a future-ready fighting force capable of meeting multiple challenges across a full spectrum of conflict. "It''ll increase technical threshold of the Army by recruiting 'Agniveers' through ITIs & other tech institutes," he said.

Check tweet:

Agnipath scheme aims to make the Army a future-ready fighting force capable of meeting multiple challenges across full spectrum of conflict... it'll increase technical threshold of the Army by recruiting 'Agniveers' through ITIs & other tech institutes: Army chief Gen Manoj Pande pic.twitter.com/HOyeXupKtb — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)