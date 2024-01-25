Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Thursday, January 25, met the family of Agniveer Ajay Singh, who lost his life in the line of duty. Bhagwant Mann met Agniveer Ajay Singh's family in Ludhiana and handed them a cheque of Rs 1 crore. Agniveer soldier Ajay Singh was killed in a landmine blast near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, January 18. His family said he always wanted to serve the nation by joining the Army. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Aam Aadmi Party Will Win all 13 Seats in Punjab, Claims CM Bhagwant Mann.

Bhagwant Mann Meets Agniveer Ajay Singh's Family

#WATCH | Ludhiana: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gave a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family of the Agniveer Ajay Singh who lost his life in the line of duty. pic.twitter.com/9nHZpUwtHQ — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

