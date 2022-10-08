In a first, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday hosted Air Force Day parade and fly-past in Chandigarh, outside the Delhi NCR. President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were present to witness the aerial show. Before the air show, a ceremonial parade was held at the air force station on Saturday morning. Also called Bharatiya Vayu Sena the IAF was founded on October 8 1932 and ever since then it has been an important part of several important and landmark missions that have contributed a part in the success of the nation. Air Force Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi Greets Courageous Warriors, Says ‘They Have Shown Remarkable Human Spirit During Disasters’

Watch Video:

Air Force Parade organized at Chandigarh Air Force Station on the occasion of 90th Air Force Day@rajnathsingh@IAF_MCC#IndianAirForceDay2022pic.twitter.com/XA0puQTn5b — DD News (@DDNewslive) October 8, 2022

