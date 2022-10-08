Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to the brave air warriors of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on its 90th foundation day, which is being observed this year as Air Force Day 2022. Saluting the bravehearts, the Prime Minister said that the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces has shown exceptional dexterity for decades. Acknowledging the fact that the IAF has distinguished itself by defending the country and offering its services in times of grave challenges, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the remarkable human spirit displayed by the air warriors of India during disasters. Air Force Day 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Messages, Quotes, Wishes and Sayings To Celebrate the Military Holiday

PM Modi’s Greetings on Air Force Day 2022:

On Air Force Day, my greetings to the courageous air warriors and their families. In line with the motto of नभः स्पृशं दीप्तम्, the Indian Air Force has shown exceptional dexterity for decades. They have secured the nation and also shown remarkable human spirit during disasters. pic.twitter.com/6g9twDJAGx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2022

