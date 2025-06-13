Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Ahmedabad Plane Crash site today, June 13, where the Air India flight 171 from Ahmedabad to London crashed. A video shared by the news agency ANI shows PM Narendra Modi's cavalcade arriving at the site of the AI-171 flight crash that claimed the lives of 241 people, including 12 crew members onboard. Post-midnight on Friday, June 13, Air India said that one person survived the deadly crash. The survivor was a British national of Indian origin. Air India Flight AIC129, From Mumbai to London, Takes U-Turn, Returning to India: Flightradar24.

PM Narendra Modi Arrives at Ahmedabad Plane Crash Site

#WATCH | PM Modi visits the site of AI-171 flight crash in Ahmedabad The crash claimed the lives of 241 people, including 12 crew members onboard. pic.twitter.com/gCvP229Vcs — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2025

