In a bizarre incident in a town under Dadon police station in Aligarh, 28 sheep and 1 goat have mysteriously died. Among the deceased, three sheep belong to local farmers. Following the incident, a team consisting of police officers, administrative staff, and veterinarians arrived at the scene to begin an investigation. Veterinarians have initiated the post-mortem procedure to determine the cause of death. The owners of the sheep have raised concerns about the possibility of poisoning, which they believe might have led to the tragic event. However, Aligarh Police stated that upon receiving the information, police and administrative officers inspected the site, and veterinarians began post-mortem procedures. Initially, it appears the deaths were caused by an attack from a wild animal, and further verification and legal actions are underway. Samba Fire: Over 100 Sheep Charred to Death After Cowshed Catches Blaze in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Videos).

28 Sheep and 1 Goat Mysteriously Die in Dadon

सूचना पर पुलिस एवं प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों द्वारा मौका मुआयना किया गया, पशु चिकित्सक द्वारा पोस्टमार्टम सम्बन्धी कार्यवाही की जा रही है । प्रथम दृष्टया किसी जंगली जानवर के हमला करने से मृत्यु होना प्रतीत हो रहा है, तथ्य तस्दीक करते हुए अग्रिम वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — ALIGARH POLICE (@aligarhpolice) February 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)