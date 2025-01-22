Samba/Jammu, January 22: Over 100 sheep died after a cowshed caught fire and was gutted in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir early Wednesday, officials said. The fire broke out in the cowshed of Shapian, son of Jamal Din, at Rakh Barotian in the Vijaypur tehsil around 3.30 am, the officials said.

They said four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was put off quickly. “More than 100 sheep were burnt to death in the fire, while a few could be saved,” Station House Officer of Vijaypur Zaheer Mushtaq told PTI. Doda Fire: 3 Houses Gutted As Blaze Erupts At Bhargi Gandoh Bhalesa in Jammu and Kashmir, Firefighting Operations Underway (Watch Video).

Over 100 Sheep Charred to Death in Samba

Samba, Jammu and Kashmir: Local residents says, "A major incident occurred today when a fire broke out around 3-4 AM, burning about 200 sheep to ashes along with a shed for 80 sheep. Years of belongings were also destroyed. My appeal to the administration and UT authorities is to… https://t.co/PaO8gBLRtc pic.twitter.com/Vxh802pyry — IANS (@ians_india) January 22, 2025

“All possible assistance will be extended to the affected family which has suffered a significant loss,” Tehsildar Sudesh Kumar said.