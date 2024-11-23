Aligarh, November 23: In a horrific incident, A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the owner of the coaching centre on Thursday, November 21. The girl is a student at the same coaching centre. The incident resulted in massive protests by the locals. The coaching centre owner was later arrested.

According to a report by Times of India, Following the shocking incident in Aligarh, other students of the coaching centre have also come forward with their own allegations against the owner, accusing him of various wrongdoings. Several students have claimed that the 49-year-old man would often force them to stay back after classes, claiming that extra lessons were being conducted. They revealed that these additional sessions were often a guise for his inappropriate behaviour. UP Horror: Toddler Lured With Chocolates by 17-Year-Old Neighbour, Raped in Aligarh; Accused Held.

Protests grew more intense as a large group of furious locals and students gathered outside a coaching centre that prepares students for class 10 and 12 exams, demanding justice for the victim. The situation took a dramatic turn when the accused barricaded himself inside a room to evade arrest. The crowd, filled with anger and resolve, tried to force open the door, but police intervened to prevent further chaos. After some time, authorities used equipment to break into the room and arrest the man. As he was taken away, the coaching centre owner was surrounded and assaulted by the locals, escalating the already tense situation. Molestation Inside Train in Uttar Pradesh: Youths Try to Molest Woman in Passenger Train in Aligarh, Thrash Husband for Resisting; 1 Held.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mayank Pathak confirmed that the accused had been arrested and charged under various sections of the BNS and Pocso Act, including sections 64-2 (rape), 65-1 (rape of a minor), 127-2 (wrongful confinement), 351 (criminal intimidation), and Pocso provisions. The man is currently in jail, and further investigations are ongoing.

