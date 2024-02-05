Lucknow, February 5: A two-year-old girl was playing outside her house when her 17-year-old neighbour reportedly enticed her with sweets and raped her at his home in the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, February 5, according to police. The child's kin filed a complaint, leading to the accused's booking under IPC section 376 (rape) and the Pocso Act. According to authorities, the accused will appear before the juvenile magistrate soon.

At first, the accused was on the run. But within hours after the incident, police were able to apprehend him after conducting several raids. Atrauli police station's officials stated that as part of the inquiry into the crime, evidence and witness testimonies are being gathered. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Raped at Wedding Venue in Aligarh, Accused Absconding.

The suspect is being questioned after being taken into custody. Additional inquiry is underway, and appropriate measures will be implemented, stated Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Akmal Khan, as quoted by TOI. According to the locals, they heard the infant's cries for assistance and made their way to the accused boy's home. The girl was taken to the district hospital for medical examinations after the boy ran away from the scene upon noticing the crowd. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Rapes Minor Daughter in Aligarh District, Tortures and Forces Wife To Lick Unwashed Dishes; Arrested.

Previously, a seven-year-old girl was reportedly raped and later died in Aligarh. The youngster was reportedly raped by the accused, who used to reside in her area after he made a promise to purchase her a bag of chips. He then used a piece of fabric to strangle her, hiding her body on the terrace of a nearby home. Following a review of the footage from the area's installed CCTV cameras, the police detained the accused, Sualin. In addition, Sualin's brother Rizwan was detained by the police for allegedly aiding in the concealment of the girl's body.

