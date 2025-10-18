The Delhi High Court has ruled that permanent alimony cannot be granted to a financially independent spouse, stating it is meant as a form of social justice, not enrichment. The judgment came while dismissing a woman’s plea for alimony after her divorce from a practising advocate. The woman, a senior Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer, was found to be financially self-sufficient with no genuine need for assistance. A Division Bench of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar upheld the family court’s decision, which cited mental cruelty, abusive language, and a financial demand of INR 50 lakh for divorce. The court emphasized that alimony under Section 25 of the Hindu Marriage Act must be based on economic vulnerability. The ruling comes amid rising scrutiny of high-value alimony claims in India, reinforcing that self-sufficient individuals cannot claim permanent maintenance without demonstrating financial hardship. How Much Alimony Can a Spouse Claim in India After Divorce? Know About Maintenance Options, Personal Laws and Tax Implications.

Financially Independent Spouse Not Entitled to Alimony: Delhi High Court

