Amid the ongoing tussle between Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and former CM Uddhav Thackeray over the Shiv Sena split, CJI DY Chandrachud has raised some pertinent questions in the matter. CJI DY Chandrachud questioned Shiv Sena rebel members as to why they objected to the MVA alliance after three years, which ultimately led to the toppling of the Uddhav Thackeray government last year. "But the majority members then broke bread with the others for three years ! all of you were in a happy marriage and what happened suddenly? three years you cohabit and then suddenly you say we are done... enjoy fruits of the political office !! someone has to answer this na," CJI DY Chandrachud said. Shiv Sena Split: Uddhav Thackeray Dares Eknath Shinde To Leave Bal Thackeray's Name and Win Election by Forming New Party.

All of You Were in a Happy Marriage

#CJIDYChandrachud on why did Shiv Sena rebel members object to the MVA alliance after three years which ultimately led to the toppling of the @OfficeofUT led govt in 2022: "But the majority members then broke bread with the others for three years ! all of you were in a happy… https://t.co/IqUbFPd8MO pic.twitter.com/dARQ3AyDKC — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) March 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)