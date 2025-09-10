On Tuesday, September 9, the Supreme Court said that neighbourhood quarrels, even when they involve heated exchanges and physical scuffles, cannot automatically amount to abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Supreme Court bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and KV Viswanathan observed while setting aside the conviction of an appellant, Geeta, who had been sentenced to three years' imprisonment by the Karnataka High Court for allegedly abetting the suicide of her neighbour in 2008. As per the details, the case arose from an incident in August 2008 when Sarika, a 25-year-old student who also took tuition classes at her home, set herself ablaze following persistent disputes with her neighbour, Geeta. In her statement recorded at the hospital before her death, Sarika alleged that Geeta frequently abused her and mocked her for being unmarried. The victim also said that on the evening of August 12, 2008, Geeta and others abused and assaulted her family, provoking her to pour kerosene on herself. Later, she succumbed to burn injuries on September 2. ‘You Too Committed Offence By Having Sex Outside Marriage’: Supreme Court Warns Married Woman Over Affair, Upholds Lover’s Bail.

Supreme Court Sets Aside Conviction of Appellant in Suicide Abetment Case

The Supreme Court on Sept 9 said neighbourhood quarrels, even when they involve heated exchanges and physical scuffles, cannot automatically amount to abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. The bench set aside the conviction of the appellant who had been… pic.twitter.com/imVKTeWIHy — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) September 10, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)