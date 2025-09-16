Today, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday declined to grant relief to an advocate who, in his application for the post of Additional District & Sessions Judge in Haryana Superior Judicial Service, mistakenly declared that he has more than one wife. According to the notification issued for filling up 25 posts through direct recruitment from the Bar, a candidate with more than one spouse is not eligible for the district judiciary service. According to a report in Bar and Bench, there was a column regarding it in the application, and a candidate was required to declare "yes" or "no". The petitioner, advocate Pardeep Kumar, mistakenly wrote "yes" in the said column while filling up the application form. However, the Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry rejected his plea challenging the rejection of his candidature on this ground. "You yourself state that you have two wives. How do they know whether you have one wife or two wives or three wives? It is for you to declare. If you declare it wrongly, then what is their fault in cancelling your candidature," Chief Justice Nagu remarked. The bench said that once a candidate has made a wrong assertion, he would have to prove otherwise. "You will have to give proof you don’t have two wives. How do you do that," the court asked. In the end, the high court dismissed Kumar's petition. ‘Very Essence of Marriage Stands Eroded’: Punjab and Haryana High Court Grants Divorce to Couple Living Separately for 31 Years.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bar and Bench), but lacks supporting official confirmation.

